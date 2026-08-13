Kerala orders detailed probe into agreement linked to Messi’s 2025 visit
Chief minister V.D. Satheesan says preliminary findings indicates serious procedural lapses and possible GST violations
Kerala chief minister V.D. Satheesan on Thursday said the agreement with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) concerning Lionel Messi’s visit to the state in 2025 was under detailed investigation.
Satheesan said preliminary findings had pointed to serious procedural lapses and possible violations of Goods and Services Tax regulations.
According to the Chief Minister, the agreement was awarded to a private company without inviting an Expression of Interest, while the state government appeared not to have been fully informed about the process.
“We are seriously looking into it,” Satheesan said. He added that the Finance Department would initiate measures to recover any losses suffered by the exchequer if the investigation confirmed GST violations.
The preliminary report also indicated that the tax-related concerns had been identified during the previous administration’s tenure but were not pursued further, he said.
Satheesan said the investigation would examine whether Kerala’s interests had been adequately safeguarded and determine accountability for any lapses. Further action would be based on the findings of the detailed probe.
Addressing a separate controversy involving Meta, the chief minister said his communication with the technology company was limited to the official Instagram account of the chief minister’s office.
He denied asking Meta to remove social media posts critical of him and maintained that no member of his office had made such a request.
“The Left people who got my interview to a leading television channel removed by writing to Meta are now alleging that I had made such a request. This is totally baseless,” Satheesan said.
He added that he was prepared to ask Meta to restore any posts about him that may have been removed and would support media organisations seeking clarification from the company.
Meanwhile, the Kerala Cabinet approved financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families and victims affected by the 2024 Wayanad disaster. The measure will involve a total expenditure of Rs 5 crore.
The Cabinet also cleared guidelines governing the distribution of Onam bonuses to employees of public-sector undertakings for 2025–26.
Satheesan announced that commercial movement of export-import cargo through Vizhinjam port would begin on 18 August, expanding its operations beyond transshipment services.
The state government also decided to oppose the Centre’s Mines and Minerals Development Bill, arguing that it infringed upon Kerala’s constitutional authority over land-related matters and undermined federal principles.
Satheesan said Kerala would formally convey its objections to the central government and consider legal action if the proposed legislation became law.
The government is also expected to issue a standard operating procedure shortly for handling cases involving fishermen who go missing at sea.
With IANS inputs