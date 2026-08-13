Kerala orders detailed probe into agreement linked to Messi’s 2025 visit

Kerala chief minister V.D. Satheesan on Thursday said the agreement with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) concerning Lionel Messi’s visit to the state in 2025 was under detailed investigation.

Satheesan said preliminary findings had pointed to serious procedural lapses and possible violations of Goods and Services Tax regulations.

According to the Chief Minister, the agreement was awarded to a private company without inviting an Expression of Interest, while the state government appeared not to have been fully informed about the process.

“We are seriously looking into it,” Satheesan said. He added that the Finance Department would initiate measures to recover any losses suffered by the exchequer if the investigation confirmed GST violations.

The preliminary report also indicated that the tax-related concerns had been identified during the previous administration’s tenure but were not pursued further, he said.

Satheesan said the investigation would examine whether Kerala’s interests had been adequately safeguarded and determine accountability for any lapses. Further action would be based on the findings of the detailed probe.