Kerala Youth Congress president sent to jail for protest against Left govt

In a surprise move and possibly in an attempt to divert attention from CPI(M)’s hartal in Idukki against Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan, early on 9 January the Kerala Police arrested Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil in connection with the march on the Secretariat in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. He was remanded to judicial custody in the evening for 14 days until 22 January.

A team of Thiruvananthapuram city police surrounded Mamkootathil’s house in Adoor, a municipality in the Pathanamthitta district, early in the morning around 5.30 a.m. and arrested him.

Speaking against the arrest, his mother said that the police barged into the house and the room without any respect to personal liberties. “First, they surrounded the house as if my son is a wanted criminal. The police arrested him as though he was a terrorist. He was just discharged from the hospital. He was admitted for extremely high fever,” said Beena, his mother.

The police did not even give any information about the arrest. Only when she insisted did they gave the reason for the arrest.