Kerala: Congress leaders protesting police violence hit by tear gas, water cannons

A protest march by the opposition Congress towards the Kerala DGP office in Thiruvananthapuram turned violent as the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd, out of which sticks and stones were hurled.

The march was organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) alleging police atrocities against its workers during their agitation over the ongoing state-run Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme.

Senior leaders including KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V.D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor were present on the makeshift stage near the DGP office when the police deployed tear gas and water cannons.

As the leaders complained of breathlessness, Sudhakaran and Chennithala were visibly affected by the tear gas and were escorted by party workers to a car nearby. Both leaders have been taken to a nearby hospital for necessary treatment.

Speaking to media from the hospital, Sudhakaran termed the attack against the party leaders "unprecedented".

"We were holding a peaceful protest. The goons among the police attacked without any provocation while senior leaders were present," he claimed.