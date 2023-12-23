Kerala: Congress leaders protesting police violence hit by tear gas, water cannons
Senior leaders including KPCC president Sudhakaran had to be hospitalised due to the "unprecedented" firing near the Thiruvananthapuram DGP office
A protest march by the opposition Congress towards the Kerala DGP office in Thiruvananthapuram turned violent as the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd, out of which sticks and stones were hurled.
The march was organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) alleging police atrocities against its workers during their agitation over the ongoing state-run Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme.
Senior leaders including KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V.D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor were present on the makeshift stage near the DGP office when the police deployed tear gas and water cannons.
As the leaders complained of breathlessness, Sudhakaran and Chennithala were visibly affected by the tear gas and were escorted by party workers to a car nearby. Both leaders have been taken to a nearby hospital for necessary treatment.
Speaking to media from the hospital, Sudhakaran termed the attack against the party leaders "unprecedented".
"We were holding a peaceful protest. The goons among the police attacked without any provocation while senior leaders were present," he claimed.
Hitting out at the police, Satheesan said such an attack against the leaders took place for the first time in the history of Kerala.
Thiruvananthapuram MP and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said a tear gas shell burst just behind the stage where at least six MPs and numerous party MLAs were present.
"We want to know upon whose instruction the party leaders were attacked. We have the right to protest in this country. The MPs and MLAs will approach the respective privilege committees against this attack on elected representatives," Tharoor said.
Chennithala too said the police attacked without any provocation.
As Sudhakaran concluded his speech, some party workers started to scale the barricades near the DGP office in an attempt to get past the security cordon.
As Satheesan started to address the workers, a tear gas shell exploded behind the stage, following which the meeting ended abruptly as the police deployed water cannons and fired more tear gas shells.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines