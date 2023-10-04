Cooperative bank scam: Congress accuses Left government of deceiving investors

A day after Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan said in Kochi that the depositors of Karuvannur bank would get their money back at the earliest, Satheesan pointed out that the government had assured those who had invested up to one lakh rupees that it would return their deposits, but was silent about those people who had invested lakhs of rupees that they received as retirement benefits and after selling their properties.

In the hard-hitting statement, Satheesan urged the Pinarayi Vijayan government to give back the money belonging to all the investors who had lost the savings of their lifetime.

He pointed out that what the state Cooperation Minister Vasavan said was that they would give back only deposits below Rs 50,000 to those who had invested up to one lakh rupees, but was silent about those who had deposited huge amounts.

"Yet, they are repeating that not even a single rupee of investors would be lost," the LoP said, and alleged that it was making a mockery of the public. "The chief minister and the cooperation minister are deceiving investors by giving them assurances that no invested money would be lost." Alleging that at least Rs 300 crore had been looted from Karuvannur bank, he further charged that a fraud to the tune of over Rs 500 crore had taken place in cooperative banks across Thrissur district.