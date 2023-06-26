KPCC President Sudhakaran says CPI(M) hand in glove with BJP in Kerala

Slamming the CPI(M), Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran underscored that he was arrested because of an ‘understanding’ between BJP and CPI(M) in the state. Sudhakaran was arrested and later released on bail on Friday, 25 June 2023, just hours after the Opposition meeting ended in Bihar’s Patna on the same day.

Sudhakaran was questioned for seven hours on Friday in a case related to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. He was released on bail based on a Kerala High Court directive after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the same amount.

Speaking exclusively to National Herald, Sudhakaran said the CPI(M) national leadership including Sitaram Yechury gives statements in favour of Opposition unity, but party’s leaders in Kerala want to show that they are against it. “This definitely means that the Kerala unit of CPI(M) is against the party joining the Opposition front. The state unit of CPI(M) has no ideological vision,” added Sudhakaran.

The Kannur MP reiterated that the police will not be able to find anything as he has not committed a crime. “I have no fear of CPI(M)’s action and I will face all the challenges being put forth by them. CPI(M) has slapped cases against me at BJP’s behest,” he said.

“Monson has not given me any money, nor have I asked him for any donation either. All this is nothing but baseless allegations. The complainants claimed money was given in 2018, when I was not even a Member of Parliament,” said Sudhakaran. Mavunkal was arrested in September 2021 following a complaint from six persons that he had duped them to the tune of ₹10 crore.