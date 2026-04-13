Kharge calls all-party meet on April 15 to discuss women’s reservation implementation
Congress backs law, accuses Centre of avoiding wider consultations
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the party will convene an all-party meeting on 15 April to deliberate on the implementation of the women’s reservation law, alleging that the Centre is not prepared for comprehensive consultations.
Addressing reporters, Kharge said the Congress supports the legislation but emphasised the need for broader discussions involving all stakeholders given its national implications.
“If they call all parties and allow discussions, we can participate and offer our suggestions. But they are not prepared to call an all-party meeting. That is why we are convening one on April 15,” he said.
Congress backs law, seeks wider consultation
Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said the party has consistently supported women’s reservation and rejected suggestions of opposing the law.
“None of us are opposed to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. We have already supported it. It was passed unanimously,” he said, alleging that the Centre was attempting to derive political advantage.
He said Congress has a long-standing record on the issue, noting that one-third reservation for women has already been implemented in local bodies such as panchayats, zila panchayats and municipal corporations.
Kharge also referred to the role of Sonia Gandhi in raising the issue in the past.
Decision to be conveyed after meeting
He said the outcome of the 15 April meeting would be communicated after discussions among parties.
“Whatever decision we take in that all-party meeting, we will convey it,” Kharge said, adding that decisions of such magnitude require collective deliberation.
The development comes as Parliament’s Budget session has been extended, with a special three-day sitting scheduled from 16 April to 18 April.
During this period, amendments related to the implementation of the women’s reservation law are expected to be taken up, with the rollout planned for 2029.
The women’s reservation law seeks to provide one-third reservation for women in legislatures. While the legislation has been passed, political parties are now focusing on its implementation framework and timeline.
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