Kharge calls all-party meet on April 15 to discuss women’s reservation implementation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the party will convene an all-party meeting on 15 April to deliberate on the implementation of the women’s reservation law, alleging that the Centre is not prepared for comprehensive consultations.

Addressing reporters, Kharge said the Congress supports the legislation but emphasised the need for broader discussions involving all stakeholders given its national implications.

“If they call all parties and allow discussions, we can participate and offer our suggestions. But they are not prepared to call an all-party meeting. That is why we are convening one on April 15,” he said.

Congress backs law, seeks wider consultation

Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said the party has consistently supported women’s reservation and rejected suggestions of opposing the law.

“None of us are opposed to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. We have already supported it. It was passed unanimously,” he said, alleging that the Centre was attempting to derive political advantage.