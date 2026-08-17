Kharge questions BJP’s patriotism credentials, hits back at criticism
Congress president asks whether any BJP or RSS member fought for India’s freedom, accusing them of trying to “teach us patriotism”
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit back at the BJP’s criticism of his party, questioning the contribution of the BJP and RSS to India’s freedom struggle and accusing them of trying to “teach” the Congress patriotism.
Speaking to Congress booth-level agents and workers in Goa’s Verna, Kharge said the BJP had no basis to question the Congress’s commitment to the country.
“Which BJP person has fought for freedom and independence? Has any RSS member fought for this nation? And they want to teach us patriotism? They say that we are against the country. That we are anti-India. They are the ones who are anti-India,” Kharge said.
Kharge also criticised the RSS, alleging that its members had not participated in the freedom struggle.
“They never fought for independence. They were slaves of the British and they wrote letters to the British asking for forgiveness, asking for help,” he said.
Kharge was speaking after BJP youth wing workers attempted to stop his convoy outside Goa International Airport in Dabolim earlier in the day.
Recalling the incident, Kharge said, “They were waving black flags at me and in my heart I wanted to get down from the car and ask them to first look at the black caps that the RSS members wear. These people think they are very smart.”
He also accused the BJP of branding the Congress as “anti-national” while questioning its own historical role.
“They say that we are against the country. That we are anti-India. They are the ones who are anti-India,” Kharge said.