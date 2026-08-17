Kharge questions BJP’s patriotism credentials, hits back at criticism

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit back at the BJP’s criticism of his party, questioning the contribution of the BJP and RSS to India’s freedom struggle and accusing them of trying to “teach” the Congress patriotism.

Speaking to Congress booth-level agents and workers in Goa’s Verna, Kharge said the BJP had no basis to question the Congress’s commitment to the country.

“Which BJP person has fought for freedom and independence? Has any RSS member fought for this nation? And they want to teach us patriotism? They say that we are against the country. That we are anti-India. They are the ones who are anti-India,” Kharge said.

Kharge also criticised the RSS, alleging that its members had not participated in the freedom struggle.