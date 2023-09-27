Kharge slams PM Modi over Manipur, demands 'incompetent' CM be sacked

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur and demanded that he sack the BJP's "incompetent" chief minister as a first step to controlling the turmoil.

In a post on X, the Congress leader also said the northeastern state has turned into a "battlefield" because of the BJP and violence against women and children has been weaponised.

His remarks came after a clash broke out in the Singjamei area of Imphal on Tuesday night between RAF personnel and locals protesting the killing of two students, who had been missing since 6 July. Security personnel lobbed teargas shells and fired rubber bullets at the protesters and lathi-charged them, leaving 45 injured, most of them students.

Manipur has been on edge since ethnic clashes broke out in the state on 3 May, when a tribal solidarity march was organised in the hill districts to protest the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.