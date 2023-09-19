Kharge urges to adhere, preserve Constitutional values

Congress President and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged to adhering and preserving the Constitutional values and parliamentary traditions as the country moves ahead in effectively performing parliamentary duties.

Speaking at a function held in the Central Hall of Parliament to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India, Kharge recalled that the meetings of the Constituent Assembly were held in the chamber.

He said the Constitution of India is the bedrock of Indian democratic polity. “It is in this very Central Hall that the Constituent Assembly held its sittings from 1946 to 1949 spanning a period of 2 years, 11 months, and 17 days. And today, we humbly recall the phenomenal contributions made by Dr Rajendra Prasad, the First President of India, first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the architect of Indian Constitution Dr. B. R. Ambedkar,” he said.