Kolkata: Cong march to Lalbazar halted, marchers protest 'political violence'

The Congress on Wednesday, 5 August staged a 'Satyagraha march' to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar, alleging attacks on its workers and leaders and accusing the police of failing to act against political violence.

Led by AICC in-charge Prakash Joshi and West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar, the 'Lalbazar Chalo' rally began at Calcutta University on College Street but was stopped around a kilometre from the police headquarters after Kolkata Police erected heavy barricades in central Kolkata.

In a Gandhian-style gesture, Congress workers offered flowers and sweets to police personnel while raising slogans against police cases filed against student protesters and hawkers. The party also demanded that peaceful protests and democratic movements be allowed without intimidation or obstruction.

A Congress delegation later submitted a memorandum to the police, seeking stronger action against political violence and safeguards for democratic rights.