Kolkata: Cong march to Lalbazar halted, marchers protest 'political violence'
Party leaders accuse police of inaction over attacks on workers, demand protection for democratic protests
The Congress on Wednesday, 5 August staged a 'Satyagraha march' to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar, alleging attacks on its workers and leaders and accusing the police of failing to act against political violence.
Led by AICC in-charge Prakash Joshi and West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar, the 'Lalbazar Chalo' rally began at Calcutta University on College Street but was stopped around a kilometre from the police headquarters after Kolkata Police erected heavy barricades in central Kolkata.
In a Gandhian-style gesture, Congress workers offered flowers and sweets to police personnel while raising slogans against police cases filed against student protesters and hawkers. The party also demanded that peaceful protests and democratic movements be allowed without intimidation or obstruction.
A Congress delegation later submitted a memorandum to the police, seeking stronger action against political violence and safeguards for democratic rights.
"We want immediate and impartial action against those responsible for the alleged attacks on Congress workers. Apart from that, we also want adequate police protection for political workers and citizens exercising their democratic rights," Sarkar said.
Referring to the alleged attacks on Congress workers during the Trinamool Congress's 21 July Martyrs' Day programme, Sarkar claimed party supporters were assaulted while the police remained passive.
He also demanded action against those allegedly involved in political violence and the vandalism of Congress offices, banners and posters.
Alleging that political violence had escalated in the state, Sarkar accused the government of failing to ensure impartial policing. "We demand the restoration of public confidence in the state's law and order machinery through impartial policing," he said.
With PTI inputs