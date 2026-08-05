Bengal madrasa Vande Mataram order faces pushback on ground, scrutiny in HC

Resistance is growing among sections of Bengal's Muslim community after the state Madrasa Education Department directed all madrasas to sing Vande Mataram during morning prayers, with madrasa bodies and minority organisations saying the move clashes with their religious beliefs and has triggered opposition from parents, teachers and students.

The issue also acquired a political dimension during Tuesday's hearing in Calcutta High Court, where senior lawyer and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee questioned the compulsory singing of the song.

"This issue was discussed in Parliament. Not a single Muslim MP supported it. It would undermine the country's secular, sovereign character. How can a ten-year-old child say, 'No, I will not sing this song'?" Banerjee said while appearing during the hearing.

The controversy stems from a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social activist Sourav Datta challenging the mandatory singing of Vande Mataram in madrasas. A division bench of acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee directed the Centre to file an affidavit by 16 September clarifying its stand, but declined to grant any interim relief.

On the ground, madrasa representatives say implementation has been difficult. Asikul Alam, a member of the Bengal Madrasa Education Forum, said the organisation was yet to take a decision as it had not received a copy of the court's order.

"We have not yet got the order copy of the court. We have taken no decision on Vande Mataram till now. Though a few madrasas have started the practice, we are facing a lot of resistance from the students, parents and teachers," he said.

Alam said many students were struggling because the song was unfamiliar. "Many students are finding it difficult to sing as it is a completely new song to us. We have received many complaints," he said.