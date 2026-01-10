Kolkata Police begin identifying ED officials over alleged theft during I-PAC raids
FIRs filed after Mamata Banerjee’s complaints; CCTV footage seized, witnesses examined
Kolkata Police on Saturday began the process of identifying Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials allegedly involved in the theft of documents and electronic data from the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain and the political consultancy firm’s office, after FIRs were registered based on complaints filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
A senior police officer said investigators are trying to identify all central agency personnel who were present at the two locations during the search operations conducted on Thursday.
On Saturday morning, a police team from Shakespeare Sarani Police Station visited Jain’s residence on Loudon Street and seized CCTV footage and DVR recordings from the premises.
Statements of household staff and private security personnel were also recorded as part of the probe.
“Once identification of the officials involved is completed, notices will be issued to the accused,” the officer said.
FIRs registered after Banerjee’s complaints
The investigation follows two police complaints lodged on Friday by Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee against unknown ED and CRPF personnel over the raids at:
Jain’s Loudon Street residence in south Kolkata, and
The I-PAC office in Salt Lake Sector V.
Based on these complaints, FIRs were registered by Kolkata Police and Bidhannagar Police, triggering a formal investigation.
Banerjee filed her complaints at:
Shakespeare Sarani Police Station, and
Electronic Complex Police Station, Bidhannagar.
Sections invoked
At Shakespeare Sarani Police Station, cases have been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to:
Criminal intimidation
Theft
Criminal trespass
Police have also invoked Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with computer-related offences, including unauthorised access and data theft.
In addition, a suo motu case was registered by police late on Thursday night in connection with the alleged irregularities during the raids.
Allegations of obstruction during raid
According to police, the ED carried out searches at Jain’s residence early Thursday morning at around 6.15 am, but local police were informed about the operation only five hours later, through an email.
After learning about the search, senior officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), went to the spot to verify the operation.
“When police personnel attempted to speak to the ED officials, they were allegedly obstructed by ED and CRPF personnel. At times, batons were raised towards police officers,” the senior officer claimed.
The complaint further alleges that the central agency officials:
Did not show identity cards
Did not inform local police in advance
Failed to share details of the court-issued search warrant when asked
Police officials also claimed they were pushed and prevented from entering the premises.
Alleged removal of political data
The case stems from allegations by Banerjee that ED officials attempted to seize or removed internal Trinamool Congress documents, hard disks and sensitive digital material related to the party’s election strategy during the searches.
According to the FIRs, unidentified ED and CRPF personnel allegedly removed documents and electronic data from both the residence and the I-PAC office.
Apart from providing political consultancy, I-PAC manages the IT and media operations of the TMC, making the seized material politically sensitive ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
Probe underway
Police said the investigation is examining all aspects of the case, including:
The legality of the search operations
The conduct of central agency personnel
Allegations of theft, intimidation and obstruction
Possible violations of IT and criminal law
“The inquiry is ongoing, and the role of all personnel present during the raids is being examined,” the officer said.
There has been no official response yet from the Enforcement Directorate on the allegations made by the state government and the police.
With PTI inputs