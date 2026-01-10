Kolkata Police begin identifying ED officials over alleged theft during I-PAC raids

Kolkata Police on Saturday began the process of identifying Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials allegedly involved in the theft of documents and electronic data from the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain and the political consultancy firm’s office, after FIRs were registered based on complaints filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A senior police officer said investigators are trying to identify all central agency personnel who were present at the two locations during the search operations conducted on Thursday.

On Saturday morning, a police team from Shakespeare Sarani Police Station visited Jain’s residence on Loudon Street and seized CCTV footage and DVR recordings from the premises.

Statements of household staff and private security personnel were also recorded as part of the probe.

“Once identification of the officials involved is completed, notices will be issued to the accused,” the officer said.

FIRs registered after Banerjee’s complaints

The investigation follows two police complaints lodged on Friday by Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee against unknown ED and CRPF personnel over the raids at:

Jain’s Loudon Street residence in south Kolkata, and

The I-PAC office in Salt Lake Sector V.

Based on these complaints, FIRs were registered by Kolkata Police and Bidhannagar Police, triggering a formal investigation.

Banerjee filed her complaints at:

Shakespeare Sarani Police Station, and

Electronic Complex Police Station, Bidhannagar.

Sections invoked

At Shakespeare Sarani Police Station, cases have been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to:

Criminal intimidation

Theft

Criminal trespass

Police have also invoked Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with computer-related offences, including unauthorised access and data theft.

In addition, a suo motu case was registered by police late on Thursday night in connection with the alleged irregularities during the raids.