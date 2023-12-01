Kolkata Police summons 12 BJP MLAs to police HQ in national anthem disrespect case

Kolkata Police on Friday issued summons to 12 BJP MLAs for questioning in connection with complaints filed against them for disrespecting the national anthem within the state assembly premises.

The MLAs have been asked to be present at the city police’s headquarters at Lalbazar on 4 December. However, it is not yet clear whether the BJP leaders will present themselves at the police headquarter on 4 December to honour the notice.

Confirming the receipt of the notice, Shankar Ghosh BJP legislator from Siliguri in Darjeeling district, said any decision in the matter would be taken by the BJP’s legislative party in West Bengal after discussing it with the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

“This is a deliberate attempt by the ruling Trinamool Congress in connivance with the city police,” Ghosh said. The leader of the Opposition has claimed that he is considering moving court on this count, and discussing the matter with legal experts.