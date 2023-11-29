Amit Shah sets stage for mega rally in Kolkata; TMC laughs it off

Union home minister Amit Shah is addressing a mega rally in Kolkata today in a bid to lay the groundwork for the BJP's upcoming campaign in West Bengal for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Despite the hype, it's almost a whistle-stop visit for Shah this afternoon, with BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar confirming the home minister was "leaving the state this evening after the rally".

"Amit Shah-ji is likely to set the tone for next year's Lok Sabha polls in Bengal," Majumdar claimed on Tuesday, 28 November, echoing sentiments expressed during another rally in April, when Shah announced the BJP target of winning more than 35 seats from the state.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the BJP had secured only 18 out of the 42 constituencies in West Bengal.