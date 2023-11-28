TMC to mark Amit Shah’s arrival in Kolkata as ‘Black Day’

The ruling Trinamool Congress has decided to observe the day of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrival in Kolkata to attend a mega rally of the BJP, as a ‘Black Day.’

On Wednesday, the members of the party’s legislative team in West Bengal will attend the ongoing Winter Session of the House in black clothes, party insiders said.

The rally, to be held at the same place where the ruling Trinamool Congress conducts its Martyr's Day function every year on July 21, is being conducted as a mark of protest against irregularities in the implementation of the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA.

Apart from Shah, the rally is supposed to be attended by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Giriraj Singh and the State Minister Niranjan Jyoti.