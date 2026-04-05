Kolkata: TMC alleges misuse of Sealdah railway displays by Union minister, wife

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused Union minister Santanu Thakur and his wife Soma Thakur — the BJP candidate from Bagda — of using public railway display boards for indirect campaign promotion, moving the Election Commission over what it describes as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for 23 and 29 April.

In a complaint submitted on 4 April to the state chief electoral officer, the TMC alleged that images of Santanu Thakur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were being repeatedly displayed on electronic boards at Sealdah railway station’s South Section in Kolkata, which are ordinarily meant for train schedules and passenger information.

Sealdah is one of Asia’s busiest railway hubs, handling more than 10 lakh passengers daily, including large numbers of commuters travelling between the city and North 24 Parganas districts such as Bagda. The TMC has argued that the repeated display of political figures at such a high-footfall public facility during the election period amounts to targeted messaging aimed at voters in the constituency.

Santanu Thakur, a BJP leader from Thakurnagar’s Thakurbari family, is regarded as an influential figure among sections of the Matua community, a key electoral bloc in the region. The BJP has drawn support from the community in recent elections, particularly around issues linked to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The controversy also comes against the backdrop of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have alleged that around 12,000 names have been deleted from voter lists in Bagda, with concerns raised that genuine voters may have been excluded due to documentation gaps. Statewide, the revision exercise has reportedly resulted in over five lakh deletions from sections of the Matua community, prompting protests.