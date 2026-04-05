Kolkata: TMC alleges misuse of Sealdah railway displays by Union minister, wife
Party moves EC over railway electronic boards showing Santanu Thakur and Narendra Modi images
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused Union minister Santanu Thakur and his wife Soma Thakur — the BJP candidate from Bagda — of using public railway display boards for indirect campaign promotion, moving the Election Commission over what it describes as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for 23 and 29 April.
In a complaint submitted on 4 April to the state chief electoral officer, the TMC alleged that images of Santanu Thakur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were being repeatedly displayed on electronic boards at Sealdah railway station’s South Section in Kolkata, which are ordinarily meant for train schedules and passenger information.
Sealdah is one of Asia’s busiest railway hubs, handling more than 10 lakh passengers daily, including large numbers of commuters travelling between the city and North 24 Parganas districts such as Bagda. The TMC has argued that the repeated display of political figures at such a high-footfall public facility during the election period amounts to targeted messaging aimed at voters in the constituency.
Santanu Thakur, a BJP leader from Thakurnagar’s Thakurbari family, is regarded as an influential figure among sections of the Matua community, a key electoral bloc in the region. The BJP has drawn support from the community in recent elections, particularly around issues linked to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The controversy also comes against the backdrop of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have alleged that around 12,000 names have been deleted from voter lists in Bagda, with concerns raised that genuine voters may have been excluded due to documentation gaps. Statewide, the revision exercise has reportedly resulted in over five lakh deletions from sections of the Matua community, prompting protests.
According to the complaint, the images displayed at Sealdah are linked to publicity for ‘Indian Maritime Week 2025’, an event associated with the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, where Santanu Thakur serves as minister of state. The TMC has argued that repeated display of such visuals on public infrastructure during the election period could influence voters and compromise the level playing field.
The party has sought removal of the displays and an inquiry into the circumstances under which the material was broadcast. BJP leaders have rejected the allegations, stating that the display relates to a government-linked promotional event and does not violate the MCC, while accusing the TMC of politicising routine publicity activity.
Eastern Railway sources described the visuals as part of a temporary promotional display linked to an official event, but did not comment on whether the content would be reviewed following the complaint.
North 24 Parganas district, which includes Bagda, is considered politically significant, with the Matua community playing an influential role in several constituencies. The Election Commission’s response to the complaint may set an important precedent regarding the use of public spaces during the election period.