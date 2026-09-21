‘Kya hua tera vada’: Congress attacks Modi govt over rising food prices
Jairam Ramesh cites sharp rises in spices, pulses and cooking oils, including arhar dal and mustard oil
Congress attacks Modi government over rising food prices, with Jairam Ramesh questioning its silence on inflation and the “achche din” promise
Ramesh cites sharp rises in spices, pulses and cooking oils, including arhar dal and mustard oil
Ramesh claims onion prices surged 82.3 per cent from June to September, urging immediate steps to curb inflation
The Congress on Monday stepped up its attack on the Modi government over what it described as “skyrocketing prices” of essential food items, with party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh using the popular 1977 Bollywood song Kya Hua Tera Vada to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on inflation.
Ramesh shared a media report on social media which claimed that rising prices of food items, pulses and cooking oil were putting pressure on household budgets.
“The skyrocketing prices of food items in the country have broken the back of the middle and poor classes,” Ramesh said in a post in Hindi.
He alleged that prices of several daily-use commodities had risen sharply, making life increasingly difficult for consumers.
Citing price figures, Ramesh said spice prices had increased by 10 per cent to 25 per cent over the past month. Green cardamom, he said, had risen from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,400 per kg, while black cardamom increased from Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,800 per kg. Cumin prices rose from Rs 360 to Rs 400 per kg, while mace climbed from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per kg.
He also cited increases in the prices of pulses and cooking oils. Arhar dal, according to Ramesh, rose from Rs 100 to Rs 130 per kg, chana dal from Rs 70 to Rs 100, and urad dal from Rs 120 to Rs 140. Mustard oil increased from Rs 190 to Rs 210 per litre, while Safola oil rose from Rs 240 to Rs 280 per litre.
Ramesh further claimed that the all-India average retail price of onions increased from Rs 29.50 per kg in June to Rs 53.78 per kg in September, an 82.3 per cent rise in around three-and-a-half months.
“Due to rising inflation, pulses and essential food items are becoming out of reach in the homes of the poor,” he said.
Targeting the prime minister, Ramesh asked why the government remained silent on inflation and invoked the phrase “achche din” associated with the BJP’s electoral messaging.
“But the prime minister remains silent on inflation. The country is asking, ‘Where have the achche din gone, prime minister ji?’ Are they only left in sermons?” he said.
Ramesh also quoted the lyrics “Kya hua tera vada? Woh kasam, woh irada?” from the 1977 film Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, using the song as a political jibe at the government.
He urged the Modi government to take immediate measures to contain what he described as uncontrolled inflation and provide relief to consumers.
The Congress has repeatedly raised the issue of food prices and accused the government of pursuing “anti-people” policies. The government has rejected such criticism and has pointed to India’s GDP growth figures while defending its economic record.
With PTI inputs