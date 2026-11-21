Across the country, the Election Commission put the electoral rolls through a special intensive revision, an exercise that was designed to strike voters off in very large numbers. Only three places were spared: Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. Now, say Ladakh’s leaders, the Union government has found its own way of shrinking the electorate in the one Union Territory the revision skipped.

Voting for Ladakh’s eight hill councils will be conducted on 4 December, the month when temperatures here range from minus 20 to minus 30°C. Roads close, flights are unreliable and some 20 to 25 per cent of the population leaves for the milder plains. Those who stay are largely housebound for most of the season. To expect them to turn out in large numbers, above all the elderly, is to expect too much.

Ladakh’s leadership has read the situation clearly. Sajjad Husain Kargili, a leader of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), put it bluntly: “We have seen the allegations of ‘vote chori (theft)’ in other parts of the country. Ladakh has been turned into a testing lab, and they have stolen representation from here. Decisions taken unilaterally clearly display the murder of democracy in Ladakh.”

Until now, Ladakh had two districts, Leh and Kargil, and a hill council for each. The administration has since carved out eight districts, four each in Leh and Kargil. On 10 November, the State Election Commission announced elections to all eight councils. Chief secretary Ashish Kundra called it a “watershed moment” and argued that a December vote would give the new councils three months to frame budgets. Ladakh’s MP, Mohmad Haneefa Jan, says he urged lieutenant governor V.K. Saxena to hold the polls in March or April, when people are back.