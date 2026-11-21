...and now for sham elections in Ladakh
Herjinder on the deviousness of scheduling hill council elections in December
Across the country, the Election Commission put the electoral rolls through a special intensive revision, an exercise that was designed to strike voters off in very large numbers. Only three places were spared: Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. Now, say Ladakh’s leaders, the Union government has found its own way of shrinking the electorate in the one Union Territory the revision skipped.
Voting for Ladakh’s eight hill councils will be conducted on 4 December, the month when temperatures here range from minus 20 to minus 30°C. Roads close, flights are unreliable and some 20 to 25 per cent of the population leaves for the milder plains. Those who stay are largely housebound for most of the season. To expect them to turn out in large numbers, above all the elderly, is to expect too much.
Ladakh’s leadership has read the situation clearly. Sajjad Husain Kargili, a leader of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), put it bluntly: “We have seen the allegations of ‘vote chori (theft)’ in other parts of the country. Ladakh has been turned into a testing lab, and they have stolen representation from here. Decisions taken unilaterally clearly display the murder of democracy in Ladakh.”
Until now, Ladakh had two districts, Leh and Kargil, and a hill council for each. The administration has since carved out eight districts, four each in Leh and Kargil. On 10 November, the State Election Commission announced elections to all eight councils. Chief secretary Ashish Kundra called it a “watershed moment” and argued that a December vote would give the new councils three months to frame budgets. Ladakh’s MP, Mohmad Haneefa Jan, says he urged lieutenant governor V.K. Saxena to hold the polls in March or April, when people are back.
Timing is not the only grievance. Tsering Dorje Lakruk, leader of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), told National Herald: “There are many other problems, apart from the schedule. The provision for hill councils has been amended, and their authority cut drastically by transferring most powers to the lieutenant governor.” There are also allegations that the delimitation of seats for the new councils involved largescale gerrymandering.
When the LAB and the KDA announced a boycott of the hill council polls, the administration’s response was repression.
On 11 November, police removed Sonam Wangchuk from a protest site in Leh. He says masked men pushed him into a vehicle and whisked him home, where twenty-odd armed policemen have since been stationed. An order citing the election model code of conduct (MCC) bars him from any ‘unauthorised rally, procession or public gathering’ for 60 days.
The order does not use the words ‘house arrest’ but Wangchuk says that’s precisely what it is. In a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah and lieutenant governor Saxena, Wangchuk wrote that the model code ‘cannot, by itself, be invoked as a blanket justification to curtail this right [to peaceful protest] or to impose restrictions that effectively confine me to my residence’.
Wangchuk’s institutions have also felt the squeeze. In August 2025, the Leh administration cancelled the allotment of about 54 hectares for his Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL) in Phyang; he called it a “witch-hunt”. Come November 2026, the administration told HIAL to halt activities at its Desert Flower school. HIAL’s CEO and Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo calls the notice baseless and says it is the administration that has sat on the school’s no-objection certificate.
With the streets closed to him, Wangchuk’s only access to the nation is social media. In a video appeal, he said: “While the judicial inquiry commission report on the 24 September incidents in Leh [in which four people died in police firing] moves at snail’s pace… the Union Territory administration is moving at rocket speed to conduct some kind of ‘council elections’ here, apparently to have people of their choice installed to negotiate on democracy and safeguards.”
The model code has also been used to ban every demonstration and procession. In many villages, people have reportedly decided to stay away from the panchayat and local body polls (on 21 November).
Talks between the Centre and Ladakh’s leadership have been deadlocked since last month, and the local leaders are squarely in the line of fire. They say that Saxena is losing no opportunity to defame them.
On 7 November, Wangchuk released excerpts of what he calls a sting operation. His lawyers recorded the owner of a content-creation company, who allegedly said his firm was working with the ‘LG’s team’ on content that would malign Wangchuk and burnish the LG’s image. Wangchuk says he initially handed the material to the director of the Intelligence Bureau and went public only after the exchange fizzled out.
The recording “establishes that the LG administration is directly involved in illegal smear campaigns” said Wangchuk, who has also appealed to President Droupadi Murmu. (These are Wangchuk’s allegations; the recording has not been independently verified.)
In October, the lieutenant-governor went on record at the India Today conclave to make a nasty swipe at Wangchuk. People called Wangchuk an environmentalist, Saxena sneered, but how many trees had he planted? He should know that Ladakh is a high-altitude cold desert: much of it is above the tree line, where saplings survive only with painstaking irrigation. Wangchuk’s work is about water and glaciers, not forests.
It’s been one step forward and two steps back. On 22 May, a sub-committee of the Union home ministry met the LAB and the KDA. Both sides announced an understanding: a model in which ‘legislative, executive and financial powers’ would rest with a Union Territory-level elected body. All bureaucrats, including the chief secretary, would answer to its executive head, proposed as chief minister.
Five months later, the ministry backed away. At a meeting in Leh on 15 October, it presented a 32-page draft that the two bodies rejected as an “archaic administrative model”, comparing it with the old north-east frontier agency and calling it a complete U-turn. “They reneged again,” said Wangchuk.
Kundra’s defence was that Ladakh had already been told it would be neither a state nor a Union Territory with a legislature.
During these talks, the Ladakh leadership had already been forced to give up its core demand: protection under the Sixth Schedule. “We met Modi and Amit Shah: both said Sixth Schedule protection cannot be given. Instead, we were offered protection under Article 371A of the Constitution,” says Lakruk.
With nominations closed, the stage is set for 4 December. KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai has already warned that if the home ministry does not return to the 22 May understanding, Ladakhis will “hit the streets, agitate and prepare to go to jail”.
A council election that most of Ladakh’s organised voices intend to boycott, held in the season when many voters are away, may not settle the question of representation. It may well sharpen it.