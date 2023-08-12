Lalan Singh slams PM Modi's claims on AIIMS Darbhanga

Janata Dal(United) President Lalan Singh on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘misleading’ people over AIIMS Darbhanga.

Sharing a video post on his official twitter handle he asked PM Modi to take the correct information from Union Health Ministry and said that AIIMS Darbhanga is open for common people.

“Bihar government has allocated land in Darbhanga for the construction of AIIMS. The state government also allocated Rs 250 crore for filling clay at the earmarked site but your government is not ready to build AIIMS,” Singh said in his tweet.