Lalu Prasad charges BJP-led NDA with ‘vote chori’, says Oppn remains united

Speaking to reporters, Prasad referred to the INDIA bloc’s rally held in New Delhi two days earlier, which focused on allegations of electoral malpractice and vote theft.

Responding to a question on the alleged ‘vote chori’, the 78-year-old leader said, “Yes, it has happened. The Opposition is united... Our rally in Delhi was successful.”

Earlier, on Monday, Prasad met senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at the residence of his daughter, Misa Bharti, in New Delhi. During the meeting, the two leaders reportedly reminisced about the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era and discussed landmark initiatives, including the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

With PTI inputs