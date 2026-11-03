Lalu Prasad charges BJP-led NDA with ‘vote chori’, says Oppn remains united
RJD president meets Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, recalling the UPA era and initiatives such as MGNREGA
Lalu Prasad accused the BJP-led NDA of vote theft and electoral malpractice
He said the INDIA bloc was united against alleged SIR irregularities and termed its Delhi rally successful
Lalu met Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, recalling the UPA era and initiatives such as MGNREGA
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad on Tuesday accused the BJP-led NDA of resorting to alleged ‘vote chori’ to win elections, asserting that Opposition parties were united in their fight against irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Speaking to reporters, Prasad referred to the INDIA bloc’s rally held in New Delhi two days earlier, which focused on allegations of electoral malpractice and vote theft.
Responding to a question on the alleged ‘vote chori’, the 78-year-old leader said, “Yes, it has happened. The Opposition is united... Our rally in Delhi was successful.”
Earlier, on Monday, Prasad met senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at the residence of his daughter, Misa Bharti, in New Delhi. During the meeting, the two leaders reportedly reminisced about the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era and discussed landmark initiatives, including the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
With PTI inputs