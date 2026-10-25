Rahul Gandhi thanks BJP for ‘promoting’ INDIA Bloc’s ‘vote chori’ rally

Rahul Gandhi sarcastically thanks the BJP for promoting the INDIA bloc’s 1 November ‘Vote Chori’ rally against alleged electoral irregularities

The BJP opposes the rally’s timing, citing sensitivities surrounding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, while the Congress defends its decision

The INDIA bloc plans a ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on 30 October as part of its campaign against alleged vote theft

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, offering a sarcastic “heartfelt thank you” for what he described as their enthusiastic promotion of the INDIA bloc’s 1 November rally against alleged “vote chori” (vote theft) in Delhi.

The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the BJP and its allies had helped spread the message of the Opposition rally to a wider audience. He also urged them to maintain the same level of enthusiasm over the next seven days.

The INDIA bloc’s proposed rally is part of a series of opposition protests against alleged electoral irregularities, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the chief election commissioner (CEC).

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that voters’ names had been removed from electoral rolls and that rules and laws had been violated. He also claimed that people who raised questions had faced police action.

“Names have been struck off the electoral rolls. Rules and laws have been flouted. And those who dared to ask questions were met with batons. Now, the nation will provide an answer,” Rahul Gandhi said in his post in Hindi.

Calling on people to participate in the November 1 demonstration, Rahul Gandhi announced the slogan “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” (Save the Vote, Save the Nation) and urged citizens from different sections of society to join the march.

He appealed to students, farmers, workers, women, young people and traders, saying everyone concerned about democracy should take part in the rally.

“The vote is yours. The fight is also yours,” Rahul Gandhi said.