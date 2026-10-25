Rahul Gandhi thanks BJP for ‘promoting’ INDIA Bloc’s ‘vote chori’ rally
BJP opposes the rally’s timing, citing sensitivities surrounding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, while Congress defends its decision
Rahul Gandhi sarcastically thanks the BJP for promoting the INDIA bloc’s 1 November ‘Vote Chori’ rally against alleged electoral irregularities
The BJP opposes the rally’s timing, citing sensitivities surrounding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, while the Congress defends its decision
The INDIA bloc plans a ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on 30 October as part of its campaign against alleged vote theft
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, offering a sarcastic “heartfelt thank you” for what he described as their enthusiastic promotion of the INDIA bloc’s 1 November rally against alleged “vote chori” (vote theft) in Delhi.
The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the BJP and its allies had helped spread the message of the Opposition rally to a wider audience. He also urged them to maintain the same level of enthusiasm over the next seven days.
The INDIA bloc’s proposed rally is part of a series of opposition protests against alleged electoral irregularities, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the chief election commissioner (CEC).
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that voters’ names had been removed from electoral rolls and that rules and laws had been violated. He also claimed that people who raised questions had faced police action.
“Names have been struck off the electoral rolls. Rules and laws have been flouted. And those who dared to ask questions were met with batons. Now, the nation will provide an answer,” Rahul Gandhi said in his post in Hindi.
Calling on people to participate in the November 1 demonstration, Rahul Gandhi announced the slogan “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” (Save the Vote, Save the Nation) and urged citizens from different sections of society to join the march.
He appealed to students, farmers, workers, women, young people and traders, saying everyone concerned about democracy should take part in the rally.
“The vote is yours. The fight is also yours,” Rahul Gandhi said.
Concluding his post with a sarcastic remark directed at the BJP and its allies, he wrote: “A heartfelt thank you to the BJP and its allies for promoting this event so enthusiastically and ensuring its call reaches as many people as possible.”
He added that he hoped they would continue their efforts over the following week.
The BJP on Saturday criticised the Congress over the proposed rally, alleging that Rahul Gandhi was adamant about holding the event on 1 November despite concerns about the date.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that several INDIA bloc constituents were uncomfortable with the Congress’s decision to hold the demonstration on the anniversary of the beginning of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and wanted the programme rescheduled.
The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of disregarding the sentiments of the victims of the riots by insisting on the 1 November date.
The Congress, however, has maintained that the rally is aimed at highlighting alleged electoral malpractice and mobilising opposition parties and citizens to defend democratic rights.
Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal described the proposed ‘Dilli Chalo’ march to Ramlila Maidan as the party’s biggest rally against alleged vote theft.
The Congress said the 1 November demonstration would send a strong message about the unity of the INDIA bloc and its commitment to protecting democracy.
The Opposition alliance has been raising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and alleged irregularities in the electoral process. The BJP and the Election Commission’s positions on these allegations have been contested by the Opposition.
Separately, opposition leaders are also planning a symbolic protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
According to reports, INDIA bloc leaders will hold a “public impeachment” of the CEC on 30 October and announce what they describe as a public verdict against him.
The event is expected to take the form of a mock Parliament at Hotel Ashok in Delhi, with opposition MPs and senior leaders likely to participate.
The planned events form part of the INDIA bloc’s wider campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and its demand for accountability in the election process.
With the 1 November rally approaching, the exchange between the Congress and the BJP has intensified the political debate over electoral rolls, the role of the Election Commission and the Opposition’s campaign against alleged vote theft.
With PTI inputs