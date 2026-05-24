Landlord asks Trinamool to vacate East Kolkata building housing party HQ

The leadership of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) has been asked to vacate its temporary headquarters in East Kolkata after the owner of the rented property cited security concerns following post-election violence outside the building.

The multi-storey office complex along the EM Bypass in the Topsia area — popularly known as the temporary “Trinamool Bhaban” — has served as the party’s central operational hub for the past four years.

The building’s owner, businessman Montu Saha, who heads the well-known company Modern Decorators, confirmed that he had verbally informed the Trinamool leadership to vacate the premises within two months.

Saha said the decision was prompted primarily by security concerns after widespread vandalism erupted outside the building following the Assembly election results announced on 4 May.

“Immediately after the results of the Assembly elections were announced on 4 May, there was widespread vandalism outside that house. If there is any damage to the house, the loss will be mine. There is nothing else in this,” Saha said.