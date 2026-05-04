Left faces 'serious setback', BJP’s rise a concern: CPI(M)
Party calls for introspection after Kerala defeat, says INDIA bloc must stay united
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday termed the latest round of Assembly election results a “serious setback” for the Left, especially in Kerala, while cautioning that the BJP’s expanding footprint across states presents a broader challenge to secular politics and the Opposition INDIA bloc.
The CPI(M) said the outcomes in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry signal the “ascendancy of right-wing communal forces led by the BJP,” calling it “a matter of deep concern for all secular, progressive and democratic forces.”
Addressing a press conference, CPI(M) general-secretary M.A. Baby said the results highlight “two major features”: the defeat of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala after a decade in power, and the BJP’s growing strength in states such as West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.
“The LDF was defeated in Kerala after ten years of continuous rule, during which it had done its best for the welfare of the people despite financial constraints imposed by the BJP-led Union government,” he said, adding that the party would undertake a “comprehensive introspection” to understand the reasons behind the reversal.
The party also flagged a shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, where actor-politician Vijay’s outfit has emerged as a significant force, denting the DMK-led alliance. “A new political force is inching towards power, reducing other parties to a minority. This is a new development whose implications will have to be watched,” Baby said.
On West Bengal, he alleged that the BJP’s gains were driven by several factors, including “strong anti-incumbency against the corrupt” Trinamool Congress government, along with “communal polarisation, huge money power and misuse of Central agencies, including the Election Commission of India.”
“Even in such a polarised situation, the Left has marginally improved its performance. In over 30 constituencies, our position has improved, though we expected a far better outcome,” he said.
Despite the setbacks, Baby emphasised that the Left retains relevance in national politics, pointing to its organisational base and grassroots reach. “The Left continues to have a strong presence among workers, peasants and unorganised sectors. But we have to examine why this is not adequately translating into electoral gains,” he said.
He also defended the LDF government’s record in Kerala, citing achievements such as the elimination of extreme poverty. “Kerala is the only state where extreme poverty has been eliminated. These are tangible accomplishments, but we must still understand the people's verdict,” he added.
According to Baby, the results carry wider implications for opposition politics and the INDIA bloc, formed to counter the BJP. While acknowledging “problems” within the alliance, he maintained that its core framework remains intact.
“The INDIA bloc is a political-tactical line to isolate and defeat the BJP. There will be contradictions because different parties operate in different states and sometimes contest against each other. But that does not weaken the broader objective,” he said.
Referring to states like Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal — where alliance partners have contested separately — he said such situations reflect the “complex federal nature of Indian politics.”
“Even when we fight each other, it should be in a manner that does not benefit the BJP. That has to be the guiding principle,” he added.
Asked whether the lack of Opposition unity in states such as West Bengal aided the BJP, Baby said the issue would be reviewed internally. “These are questions the party will examine. There were arrangements earlier; this time, there were none. We will review all such decisions,” he said.
Looking ahead, the CPI(M) said its Politburo and Central Committee will carry out a detailed assessment of the results and devise a strategy to respond to the “new political situation.”
“The task remains to expose, isolate and defeat the BJP and its policies. For that, cooperation among secular democratic forces will continue, both inside and outside Parliament,” Baby added.
With PTI inputs
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