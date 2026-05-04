Left faces 'serious setback', BJP’s rise a concern: CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday termed the latest round of Assembly election results a “serious setback” for the Left, especially in Kerala, while cautioning that the BJP’s expanding footprint across states presents a broader challenge to secular politics and the Opposition INDIA bloc.

The CPI(M) said the outcomes in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry signal the “ascendancy of right-wing communal forces led by the BJP,” calling it “a matter of deep concern for all secular, progressive and democratic forces.”

Addressing a press conference, CPI(M) general-secretary M.A. Baby said the results highlight “two major features”: the defeat of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala after a decade in power, and the BJP’s growing strength in states such as West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

“The LDF was defeated in Kerala after ten years of continuous rule, during which it had done its best for the welfare of the people despite financial constraints imposed by the BJP-led Union government,” he said, adding that the party would undertake a “comprehensive introspection” to understand the reasons behind the reversal.

The party also flagged a shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, where actor-politician Vijay’s outfit has emerged as a significant force, denting the DMK-led alliance. “A new political force is inching towards power, reducing other parties to a minority. This is a new development whose implications will have to be watched,” Baby said.