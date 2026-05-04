With Kerala gone, Left stares at historic wipeout; no communist govt for first time since 1977

The marks a watershed in Indian politics — the first time since 1977 that no state will have a communist government.

For decades, even as the Left receded from the Hindi heartland, it retained a firm grip over three key states — West Bengal, Tripura and Kerala. What was once a durable, regionally anchored ideological presence has, over the past decade, shrunk into electoral marginality.

The Left’s high noon came in 1977, when the CPI(M), riding an anti-Emergency wave, captured power in West Bengal, ushering in the longest uninterrupted rule by any party in a state.

Under Jyoti Basu, who served as chief minister for over 23 years, and later Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, the Left Front governed for 34 years — a period that reshaped land reforms and rural politics, even as it later drew criticism for industrial stagnation.

In the northeast, Tripura was the Left's other pillar. In 1993, the Left swept the state, with the CPI(M) winning 44 out of 60 seats. After Dasarath Deb, Manik Sarkar presided over two decades of relatively stable governance, building a reputation for clean politics even as economic opportunities remained limited.