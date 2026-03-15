Left confident of revival in West Bengal: CPI leader D Raja
Party aims to shape political discourse in state as Assembly elections approach
CPI (Communist Party of India) general secretary D Raja on Sunday said the Left was confident of a revival in West Bengal in the upcoming Assembly elections and expected to emerge as a significant political force in the state.
Speaking to reporters at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, Raja said the elections in West Bengal would be closely contested but the Left remained optimistic about regaining political ground.
“Everyone knows that West Bengal will be a very tough fight. But the Left is very confident. The Left will see a revival and will emerge as a force to be reckoned with that would shape the political discourse of the state,” he said.
Raja arrived in Ranchi to take part in the centenary celebrations of the CPI.
Outlook for other poll-bound states
The CPI leader said political situations varied across the states heading to the polls.
In Kerala, he said the CPI is part of the LDF (Left Democratic Front), which he claimed has a strong chance of returning to power.
“In Kerala, we are part of the Left Democratic Alliance. There are no issues on that front. The LDF stands a good chance of returning to power for a third term,” Raja said.
He added that in Tamil Nadu, discussions were underway with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regarding seat-sharing arrangements.
“Everything will be clear in a day or two,” he said.
Poll schedule announcement
The Election Commission of India is scheduled to announce the dates for Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry later on Sunday.
The poll panel has convened a press conference at 4 pm to release the election schedule.
“Our prime focus is to stop the BJP from coming to power in these states,” Raja said.
He also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of causing supply constraints of LPG cylinders in the country.