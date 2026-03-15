Left confident of revival in West Bengal: CPI leader D Raja

CPI (Communist Party of India) general secretary D Raja on Sunday said the Left was confident of a revival in West Bengal in the upcoming Assembly elections and expected to emerge as a significant political force in the state.

Speaking to reporters at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, Raja said the elections in West Bengal would be closely contested but the Left remained optimistic about regaining political ground.

“Everyone knows that West Bengal will be a very tough fight. But the Left is very confident. The Left will see a revival and will emerge as a force to be reckoned with that would shape the political discourse of the state,” he said.

Raja arrived in Ranchi to take part in the centenary celebrations of the CPI.

Outlook for other poll-bound states

The CPI leader said political situations varied across the states heading to the polls.