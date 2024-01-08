Left discovers 39-year-old ‘mass leader’ to pit against Mamata and BJP in WB

“I regret not going to the ‘Brigade’ (the Brigade Parade ground on the sprawling Maidan opposite Fort William in Kolkata) yesterday,” lamented an octogenarian former communist in the city on Monday. The nostalgic comrade wanted to witness what he and many leftists believe was a ‘historic turn-around’. The DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) rally at Brigade was its first in 17 years, and the first after the Left Front lost power in West Bengal in 2011.

On Sunday, 7 January, the ‘Brigade’ witnessed a mammoth rally, the culmination of the 'Insaaf Yatra' by the DYFI, a youth organisation which claims to have no affiliation with any party but is known as an associate of the CPI(M).

The rally, attended by several thousands, has come as a major morale booster for the beleaguered CPI(M) in the state, which failed to win a single Lok Sabha seat in the general elections of 2019, just as the Left Front led by the CPI(M) drew a blank in the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021. A party, which ruled Bengal uninterrupted for 34 years from 1977 to 2011, was reduced to zero in merely 10 years.

While the Left Front lost its deposit in 158 of the 177 Assembly seats it contested, the CPI(M) came in second position in just four seats, actually coming in at seventh place in Darjeeling. It was the end of the road for the Left and the CPI(M) in the state, was the popular consensus.