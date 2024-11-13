Let PM Modi speak on corruption in Covid-19 management: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the alleged corruption in Covid-19 management when the BJP was in power in the state.

He charged the prime minister with lying when asked about the latter's allegation that the Congress government in Karnataka had raised Rs 700 crore from liquor vendors to fund the Maharashtra Assembly elections, and sought to know what the PM had to say about the alleged irregularities in Covid-19 management.

A personal protective equipment (PPE) kit which costs Rs 330 per piece was purchased for over Rs 2,100 per piece by the then BJP government in the state, the chief minister alleged. "All the scams took place during the BJP government. Our government did not do any corruption and will not indulge in such acts. The prime minister is lying," Siddaramaiah said.

"Let him prove it (the allegation), I will retire from politics (if it's proven). Will he step down from the PM's post if he fails to prove it? There should be some limit to lying," he said.