LIC channelled $3.9 billion toward Adani Group in govt-backed plan: Report

When Gautam Adani’s cash-strapped empire faced mounting debt earlier this year, help arrived not from wary global lenders but from a taxpayer-funded institution meant to secure the savings of ordinary Indians.

According to an investigation by The Washington Post (May 2025), senior officials in India’s Department of Financial Services (DFS) drafted a proposal in May to channel nearly $3.9 billion from the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) — the country’s largest state-owned insurer — into Adani Group companies.

The plan, prepared in consultation with LIC and the government’s think tank NITI Aayog, listed among its strategic objectives “signaling confidence in Adani Group” and “encouraging participation from other investors”. It was subsequently approved by the finance ministry, two officials told The Post.

That confidence quickly translated into cash. In late May, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) launched a Rs 5,000-crore (roughly $585 million) bond issue to refinance existing debt. A single investor — LIC — bought the entire tranche, The Washington Post reported. The deal, carried out quietly, drew political fire for what Opposition leaders described as a bailout for a politically connected billionaire.

‘Premium yours, benefit Adani’s’

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was among the first to seize on the revelation. “पैसा, पॉलिसी, प्रीमियम आपका — सुरक्षा, सुविधा, फायदा अडानी का!” he posted on X on 3 June — “Money, policy, premium are yours; security, convenience, and benefit are Adani’s!”.

As reported by National Herald (3 June, 2025), Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of using citizens’ premiums to prop up its favoured corporate ally. “The common man pays; the crony benefits,” he said. The CPI(M) and other opposition parties echoed his charge, calling the LIC–Adani deal a “misuse of public funds” and an emblem of state-sponsored crony capitalism.

For critics, Gandhi’s slogan crystallised a larger unease: that public institutions once designed to protect ordinary investors are increasingly being used to stabilise the fortunes of India’s most powerful tycoon — a man whose political ties date back more than two decades.