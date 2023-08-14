List for Congress Working Committee to be released on August 16

The much awaited Congress Working Committee (CWC), highest decision making body of the party is likely to be released on Wednesday, almost 10 months after the party leader Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as the new president.

A top placed Congress source said that the list has been finalised and there are several changes in the CWC list this time.

He, however, did not share much details noting that there will be many surprises in the new team of Kharge.

The source also said that the list of the reshuffling has been finalised and is all set to be released.