L.K. Advani to be awarded Bharat Ratna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani is to be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

"One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister," Modi said on X.

The prime minister said he was very happy to share that Advani (96) would be conferred the honour. Modi spoke to the BJP's longest serving president, who is credited with having crafted the party's rise through the 1990s when it came to power for the first time as the head of coalition governments under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and congratulated him.

Advani's parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary and full of rich insights, Modi said.

Despite the gushing nature of the tweet, however, the uneasy relationship between Advani and his one-time protege Modi has been well documented in the past, though there appeared to be some sort of reconciliation once the then Gujarat chief minister Modi emerged as the undisputed leader of the party following the huge electoral mandate handed to the BJP following the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.