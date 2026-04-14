‘Logical discrepancy’ not an EC term, used selectively in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
TMC chief alleges bias in SIR, urges voters to ‘stand firm’ to safeguard voting rights
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the term “logical discrepancy” used in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is not recognised under the Election Commission of India framework and was being selectively applied in the state to benefit the BJP.
Addressing a public rally in Pingla in Paschim Medinipur district, Banerjee said, “There is no officially recognised term like 'logical discrepancy' under the framework of the Election Commission. It is being selectively applied in West Bengal, unlike in Bihar, to benefit the BJP.”
Calls for vigilance during polling
The Trinamool Congress supremo urged voters, particularly women, to remain vigilant and assert their rights if they face obstacles while voting.
“The job of the central police is to maintain peace. We have no objection to that. But what if they prevent people from voting? I will request women to keep brooms in their hands and stand firm against those wearing boots and carrying arms. I am not asking you to assault anyone or incite a riot, but you must do everything to safeguard your rights,” Banerjee said.
She added, “I even moved the Supreme Court to protect your rights, and only after that, the names of 32 lakh voters were enlisted.”
Questions deployment of central forces
At another rally in Tamluk in Purba Medinipur district, Banerjee questioned the heavy deployment of central forces in the state ahead of elections.
“They have brought in officers who are close to the BJP and replaced the ICs... If your sole aim was to keep peace here, you could have used the West Bengal Police. Why, instead of doing that, did you take away all their powers and bring in central forces from outside? People don't see central forces during any natural calamity or riot,” she alleged.
The chief minister also urged people to file complaints in case of alleged harassment.
“Lodge complaints whenever police torture you,” she said.
Attacks BJP, calls for electoral response
Banerjee accused the BJP of undermining people’s rights and urged voters to defeat the party.
“The BJP has snatched everything from you... Voting against it would be your only way to take revenge,” she said.
She further alleged that the BJP was mobilising crowds from other states for its rallies.
“The BJP is holding rallies at places that have direct railway connectivity with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar so that they can bring in people from those states to fill up the venues,” she claimed.
The TMC leader also alleged that instructions had been issued to arrest booth agents ahead of polling.
Banerjee said her party would counter the BJP through what she described as a “strong political fight”.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on 23 April and 29 April, with counting scheduled for 4 May.