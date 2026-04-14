‘Logical discrepancy’ not an EC term, used selectively in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the term “logical discrepancy” used in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is not recognised under the Election Commission of India framework and was being selectively applied in the state to benefit the BJP.

Addressing a public rally in Pingla in Paschim Medinipur district, Banerjee said, “There is no officially recognised term like 'logical discrepancy' under the framework of the Election Commission. It is being selectively applied in West Bengal, unlike in Bihar, to benefit the BJP.”

Calls for vigilance during polling

The Trinamool Congress supremo urged voters, particularly women, to remain vigilant and assert their rights if they face obstacles while voting.

“The job of the central police is to maintain peace. We have no objection to that. But what if they prevent people from voting? I will request women to keep brooms in their hands and stand firm against those wearing boots and carrying arms. I am not asking you to assault anyone or incite a riot, but you must do everything to safeguard your rights,” Banerjee said.

She added, “I even moved the Supreme Court to protect your rights, and only after that, the names of 32 lakh voters were enlisted.”