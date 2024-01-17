Lok Sabha 2024: Congress launches website to seek suggestions for manifesto

The Congress launched a website and an email ID on Wednesday, inviting suggestions from the public for its manifesto for this year's Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, P. Chidambaram, who heads the manifesto committee of the Congress, said the party is holding consultations and seeking suggestions from the public for the manifesto. He said the manifesto for the Lok Sabha election will be a "people's manifesto".

"The present exercise is to receive suggestions from the members of the public. This will be a people's manifesto. So it is important to gather as many suggestions as possible in the few weeks available to us," Chidambaram said.

"We want to involve the people of India in making the manifesto. We hope people from every walk of life will give their suggestions. We appeal and invite you to give suggestions you would like to be incorporated in the manifesto to make it a people's manifesto."

The former Union minister said at least one consultation will be held in each state. "The idea is to hold at least one consultation in each state. In some states, more than one public consultations may be held," he said.