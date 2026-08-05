Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid heavy Opposition sloganeering

The Lok Sabha once again echoed with the roar of protests on Wednesday as Opposition members continued their aggressive sloganeering during Question Hour, forcing the House to be adjourned until 2 pm for the third consecutive day of the week.

Speaker Om Birla appealed to MPs to uphold the dignity of the House, urging them to maintain decorum and refrain from displaying posters inside the chamber. However, with the uproar showing no signs of settling, proceedings were eventually suspended.

The repeated disruptions have cast a shadow over the Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the Opposition pressing its concerns over issues including the NEET paper leak controversy, police action against Jantar Mantar protesters on 20 July, and allegations surrounding the Ram Temple donation theft case.

The deadlock had already disrupted proceedings on Tuesday, when the Lok Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments amid protests and slogan-shouting before being suspended for the day.

Amid the din, the House passed the Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2026, through a voice vote. The legislation seeks approval for expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India to cover excess spending incurred during the financial year that ended on 31 March 2023.