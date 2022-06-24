Lok Sabha bypoll in UP: Low turnout in Azamgarh and Rampur, a warning signal for Yogi

The low turnout in the by-elections of Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh is an indicator of people’s apathy towards elections and raises a big question mark over the organisational skills of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership.

The Election Commission’s data reveals that 48.58 per cent polling was reported in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat and 41 per cent people exercised their right of franchise in Rampur. Whereas in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rampur recorded 63.19 per cent voting while Azamgarh recorded 57.56 percent polling.

The counting of votes will be on June 26.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there was an alliance between the SP and the BSP, and Akhilesh Yadav had won easily, getting 6.21 lakh votes against BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, who had got 3.61 lakh votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Azam Khan had received 5,59,177 votes, whereas BJP candidate Jaya Prada got 4,49,180 votes and Congress candidate Sanjay Kapoor lost his deposit.

“The low polling percentage shows the people have shown no interest in this election and only the loyal voters came out to use their right of franchise. This is a clear indication that people do not want any change in these parliamentary segments,” Manoj Bhadra, a political analyst said.