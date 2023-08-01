Lok Sabha passes three bills amid Opposition protests

As many as three bills were passed in the Lok Sabha in an hour amid vociferous protests by the opposition, which included the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order Amendment Bill, 2023.

All the bills were passed through voice vote and the Lower House was then adjourned for the day, amid sloganeering and display of placards by Congress-led opposition members, who stood in the Well of the House, while protesting over the Manipur issue.

As soon as the House convened at 3 pm, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, was taken up for consideration and passing.

Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai piloted the bill.