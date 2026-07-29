LS passes tougher anti-paper leak Bill amid uproar over Rahul's remarks on Shah
Amendment Bill prescribes imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh for those found guilty
Amid uproar in the Lok Sabha over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's sharp attack on Union home minister Amit Shah, the House on Wednesday, 29 July passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by voice vote, tightening provisions of the anti-paper leak law with harsher penalties for offenders.
The amendment Bill prescribes imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh for those found guilty of paper leaks and other examination-related malpractices.
The legislation was introduced in the House on 27 July, days after large-scale youth protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as Union education minister.
The amendments come against the backdrop of a 36-day nationwide agitation against the alleged paper leak, led by the Cockroach Janta Party.
The protest began at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on 20 June and gained momentum after educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk started an indefinite fast in solidarity.
During the Lok Sabha debate, Gandhi accused Shah of authorising police firing on students. BJP members demanded that Gandhi apologise and substantiate his allegations, while Speaker Om Birla later ordered the remarks to be expunged from the House records.
Replying to the debate, Union minister Jitendra Singh said the government had acted swiftly in the NEET paper leak case and that 52 FIRs had been registered since the original anti-paper leak law came into force in 2024.
He said the amendment reflected the government's willingness to strengthen the legal framework based on experience and claimed that suicides linked to paper leaks had declined in recent years.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day shortly after the Bill was passed.