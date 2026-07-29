LS passes tougher anti-paper leak Bill amid uproar over Rahul's remarks on Shah

Amid uproar in the Lok Sabha over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's sharp attack on Union home minister Amit Shah, the House on Wednesday, 29 July passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by voice vote, tightening provisions of the anti-paper leak law with harsher penalties for offenders.

The amendment Bill prescribes imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh for those found guilty of paper leaks and other examination-related malpractices.

The legislation was introduced in the House on 27 July, days after large-scale youth protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as Union education minister.

The amendments come against the backdrop of a 36-day nationwide agitation against the alleged paper leak, led by the Cockroach Janta Party.