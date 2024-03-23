Lok Sabha polls: Can take on Modi in Varanasi, but will go by party's decision, says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday, 23 March, said he is ready to contest the Lok Sabha elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state's Vidisha, but will go by the party's decision.

"I am ready to take on Narendra Modi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, but the party has asked me to fight the election from here (Rajgarh) so I will be in the fray from Rajgarh," the 77-year-old Rajya Sabha member told reporters.

His comment came a day after MP chief minister Mohan Yadav questioned why Digvijaya was not fighting elections from the state capital Bhopal despite being a CM for 10 years (1993-2003).

PM Modi has been the most popular face of the BJP, propelling the party to victory in several elections, including the recent MP assembly polls, while Chouhan enjoys formidable support among the masses in the state.

Modi represents the Varanasi constituency. The BJP has nominated Chouhan from Vidisha.

Yadav had also taunted Digvijaya that he had returned to Rajgarh after 30 years.