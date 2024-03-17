After 9 summonses in excise policy case, ED summons Kejriwal in Jal Board case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a second alleged money laundering case linked to irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said on Sunday.

Kejriwal has been asked to depose before the central agency at its office in A.P.J Abdul Kalam Road on 18 March and record his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician, also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been summoned.

He is already facing summons for questioning in another alleged case of money laundering linked to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy. Kejriwal has skipped eight summonses in this case until now, terming them illegal. A ninth notice directs him to appear before the ED investigating officer on 21 March.

Reacting to the new summons in the DJB case, Delhi minister Atishi told reporters on Sunday, "Nobody knows what this DJB case is about. This seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal anyhow and stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls."