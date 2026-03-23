Lok Sabha refers corporate laws amendment bill to parliamentary panel

However, the move faced opposition from several members across parties. Lawmakers including Manish Tewari, Sougata Ray and T. Sumathy expressed concerns that the proposed amendments could weaken provisions related to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Responding to the criticism, Sitharaman said the reforms are intended to strengthen corporate governance while making India a more attractive destination for investment. She emphasised that the Bill had been developed after extensive consultations over a two-year period, involving industry bodies, professional institutions and legal experts.

The proposed amendments draw on recommendations made by the Company Law Committee, which was set up by the government to review corporate regulations and enhance the business environment. Its findings were subsequently examined by a high-level panel on regulatory reforms before being incorporated into the Bill.

The government has maintained that the changes are part of a broader effort to streamline non-financial regulations and promote economic growth, while balancing oversight with ease of compliance.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee is now expected to review the Bill in detail before it is taken up again in Parliament for further consideration.

With IANS inputs