Lok Sabha revokes suspension of 8 Opposition MPs after unanimous motion

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday revoked the suspension of eight Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) after unanimously adopting a motion moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to terminate their suspension with immediate effect.

The members whose suspension was withdrawn are Manickam Tagore, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Prashant Padole and Kiran Kumar Reddy of the Congress, and S. Venkatesan of the CPI (M) (Communist Party of India (Marxist)).

Rijiju moved the motion after Congress Chief Whip K. Suresh expressed regret over what he described as “inadvertent indiscretion” by some members and urged the House to revoke the suspension.

The appeal was supported by Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and Supriya Sule of the NCP (SCP) (Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar faction).