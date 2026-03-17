Lok Sabha revokes suspension of 8 Opposition MPs after unanimous motion
House restores members following Opposition’s expression of regret and assurance on maintaining decorum[
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday revoked the suspension of eight Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) after unanimously adopting a motion moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to terminate their suspension with immediate effect.
The members whose suspension was withdrawn are Manickam Tagore, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Prashant Padole and Kiran Kumar Reddy of the Congress, and S. Venkatesan of the CPI (M) (Communist Party of India (Marxist)).
Rijiju moved the motion after Congress Chief Whip K. Suresh expressed regret over what he described as “inadvertent indiscretion” by some members and urged the House to revoke the suspension.
The appeal was supported by Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and Supriya Sule of the NCP (SCP) (Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar faction).
Appeal for decorum in House
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that during a meeting of floor leaders held on Monday, all parties reiterated their commitment to uphold the dignity and decorum of the House and adhere to parliamentary traditions.
Birla urged members not to display placards, banners or AI-generated videos and images within the Parliament House complex and to maintain the dignity of proceedings.
Rijiju said the government was open to engaging with the Opposition to resolve issues through discussion.
“The government is always ready to reach out to the Opposition if members want to hold discussions with responsibility,” he said.
Union Minister and JD (U) (Janata Dal (United)) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, emphasised the importance of maintaining parliamentary traditions and ensuring the smooth functioning of the House.
The eight MPs had been suspended on 3 February for the remainder of the Budget Session over alleged unruly behaviour in the House.
The revocation follows assurances from Opposition leaders that they would cooperate to ensure the smooth conduct of parliamentary proceedings.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines