London-based Hindi scholar deported from Delhi Airport in dead of night. Why?

Renowned Hindi scholar and SOAS, London University professor emerita Francesca Orsini was denied entry into India in the wee hours of October 21 despite possessing a valid five-year e-visa, and was told she would be immediately deported, reports the Wire.

Orsini — acclaimed for her seminal work The Hindi Public Sphere 1920–1940: Language and Literature in the Age of Nationalism — had flown into Delhi via Hong Kong after participating in an academic conference in China. She planned to visit friends and has previously travelled in India as recently as October 2024.​

Speaking from Delhi airport, Francesca Orsini told reporters, “I am being deported. That is all I know,” and confirmed that no reason was shared by immigration authorities. She was advised to make her own way home from London, where she resides.​

As publisher Permanent Black amplified in the wake of this incident, Orsini’s special interest is multilingualism in South Asian literary cultures, with an emphasis on Hindi / Urdu texts.