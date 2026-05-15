Loot votes, then kick where it hurts: TMC targets Centre over fuel price hike

The fuel price hike — the first in more than four years — comes just 16 days after assembly elections ended in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Fuel prices had remained unchanged during the polling period despite rising global crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

O’Brien also took aim at the BJP in West Bengal, questioning whether the state government would now reduce VAT on fuel since the same party controls the Centre.

“Diesel and petrol prices hiked. Will Bengal Govt reduce VAT on petrol and diesel now that there's a Delhi-controlled government which doesn't have to worry about funds being blocked by Centre?” he wrote.

Fuel prices differ across states because of variations in Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed by state governments.

State-run oil marketing companies increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday, citing mounting losses due to soaring international crude prices.

The revision follows weeks of pressure on fuel retailers as global oil prices surged amid continuing geopolitical instability in West Asia.

With PTI inputs