Loot votes, then kick where it hurts: TMC targets Centre over fuel price hike
Fuel prices differ across states because of variations in Value Added Tax imposed by state governments
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre over the increase in petrol and diesel prices, accusing the government of burdening citizens immediately after key state elections concluded.
Reacting to the Rs 3-per-litre hike in petrol and diesel prices, the Rajya Sabha MP said the move exposed the Centre’s “pathetically predictable” approach towards voters.
“First they loot your vote, then they kick you where it hurts. Pathetically predictable,” O’Brien posted on X.
The fuel price hike — the first in more than four years — comes just 16 days after assembly elections ended in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Fuel prices had remained unchanged during the polling period despite rising global crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia.
O’Brien also took aim at the BJP in West Bengal, questioning whether the state government would now reduce VAT on fuel since the same party controls the Centre.
“Diesel and petrol prices hiked. Will Bengal Govt reduce VAT on petrol and diesel now that there's a Delhi-controlled government which doesn't have to worry about funds being blocked by Centre?” he wrote.
Fuel prices differ across states because of variations in Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed by state governments.
State-run oil marketing companies increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday, citing mounting losses due to soaring international crude prices.
The revision follows weeks of pressure on fuel retailers as global oil prices surged amid continuing geopolitical instability in West Asia.
With PTI inputs
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