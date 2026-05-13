LoP not a rubber stamp, says Rahul Gandhi as PM, CJI pick next CBI chief

Pointing out that he was expected to study the service records of 69 shortlisted officers for selection as the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday evening refused to endorse the selection.

The two other members of the selection committee — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India Surya Kant — were present and are believed to have approved one of the 69 officers. It is not known whether the CJI was provided with the service records and self-appraisal reports of the officers before the meeting.

The high-powered committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Tuesday (12 May, 2026) late in the evening to decide on the appointment. The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence and lasted over an hour. The tenure of the current CBI director, Praveen Sood, is set to end on 24 May, 2026.

The midnight drama in 2018, when the government had surreptitiously appointed CBI joint director Nageshwar Rao to replace then director Alok Verma, triggered demands for a more transparent process for appointing the head of the premier investigating agency. If Rahul Gandhi’s dissent note is any indication, there has been little improvement in the process since then. The inclusion of the Chief Justice of India and the Leader of the Opposition appears designed to make the selection look impartial. The LoP all but called the exercise a charade.