Madhya Pradesh: Amid murmurs of new CM face, Chouhan keeps up 'show of power'

Even as political circles in Madhya Pradesh are abuzz with murmurs that the BJP central leadership is likely to bring in a new chief minister, outgoing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is continuing his show of strength as he and his supporters credit his flagship scheme 'Ladli Behna Yojana' for the party's landslide win in the recent state assembly elections.

Four-time CM Chouhan, who was not projected as a chief ministerial candidate throughout the election campaign, has apparently emerged stronger with the BJP's victory.

Chouhan, who has been conferred the sobriquet of mama (maternal uncle) with his women-centric flagship schemes during his previous tenures, has enthusiastically cast himself in the role of bhaiyya (brother) with Ladli Behna, his cash scheme for women.