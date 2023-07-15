The isolation of Shivraj Chouhan

Amit Shah’s unscheduled four-hour visit to Bhopal the week of 9 July sparked intense speculation about an imminent replacement of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

To the disappointment of the anti-Chouhan lobbies within the BJP, nothing of the sort happened.

Shah left for New Delhi after delivering a marathon pep talk to BJP MLAs and office-bearers that lasted from 8.30 pm to 11 pm on Tuesday, 11 July. Shah’s stern message was to unite in order to prevent a repetition of Karnataka (which the Bharatiya Janata Party lost in May) in the assembly election due in Madhya Pradesh in November.

The futility of replacing the chief minister three months before the election, with none of the other contenders—namely, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narottam Mishra and Kailash Vijayvargia—enjoying enthusiastic support among the BJP legislators would have carried weight with Shah. But notwithstanding the reprieve, Chouhan—the longest-serving chief minister in Madhya Pradesh, having been in the saddle for almost 18 years since 2005—finds himself isolated within the party and outside it.

He had earlier been dropped from the party’s parliamentary board and, though he was once placed among PM hopefuls along with Narendra Modi, he appears to have lost ground to BJP chief ministers like Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh and Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam.