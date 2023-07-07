Will Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s theatrics save BJP the blushes in MP?

Money is reportedly pouring in to mount a legal defence for Pravesh Shukla (30), the BJP worker-cum-contractor, who was arrested by police in Sidhi after a video of him urinating on a 36-year-old tribal Dashmat Rawat went viral this week. The incident, however, is three-months old, confirmed villagers in Sidhi. Shukla is allegedly a representative of BJP's Sidhi MLA Kedarnath Shukla.

Hours after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released a video on Thursday in which he is seen washing the feet of Rawat, a daily wager in Shukla’s village, and having lunch with him, the Madhya Pradesh unit of All India ‘Baraham (Brahmin) Samaj’ announced the payment of Rs 51,000 to Shukla’s family and let it be known that it would approach the Jabalpur high court against the partial demolition of Shukla’s house.

While the immediate provocation for Shukla to urinate on Rawat is still not known, speculation is that Rawat had asked for arrear payment of his wages, which infuriated Shukla. Rawat, a daily wager, apparently worked at Shukla’s house whenever called and would often attend on the family.