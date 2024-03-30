Madhya Pradesh: Manoj Yadav is INDIA bloc nominee from Khajuraho against state BJP chief

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday declared the candidature of Manoj Yadav from the Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh against BJP state unit chief and sitting MP V.D. Sharma.

Notably, Khajuraho is the only constituency allotted to the SP, a member of the INDIA bloc, in Madhya Pradesh as part of a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress.

"Manoj Yadav will be the candidate of SP from Khajuraho seat. He hails from Shikohabad in Uttar Pradesh but is settled in Madhya Pradesh," Samajwadi Party's national spokesman Yash Bhartiya told PTI.

Yadav had contested the Lok Sabha elections on an SP ticket from the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency in 2014, but garnered only 3,293 votes.

"He was initially given a ticket from the Bijawar Assembly seat in the 2023 elections but his candidature was changed as the party decided to field former MLA Rekha Yadav," Bhartiya said.