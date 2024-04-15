MP: Police at Kamal Nath's residence based on FIR by BJP candidate

Around the same time that officials from the Election Commission of India's (ECI) flying squad conducted a search in a helicopter carrying Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu on Monday, a Madhya Pradesh police unit arrived at the residence of former chief minister Kamal Nath in Chhindwara following the registration of an FIR against his assistant.

The MP police stated that an FIR (first information report) had been filed against Kamal Nath’s personal assistant R.K. Miglani for allegedly conspiring to circulate a fake video about the BJP's Chhindwara candidate Vivek 'Bunty' Sahu.

The police action against Kamal Nath just three days before the polls has raised concerns regarding the integrity of the forthcoming elections. Chhindwara is scheduled to vote on 19 April.

Notably, Sahu had earlier contested against Nath in the Assembly polls and lost.

As per the FIR, Miglani and a local reporter conspired to circulate a fake obscene video of Sahu. The police, however, did not disclose much about the case.

"It was a routine visit regarding a complaint received recently," said Kotwali police station in-charge Umesh Golhani, soon after police officers in half-a-dozen vehicles reached Kamal Nath’s Shikarpur residence.