MP speaker to set up panel as Congress demands Nehru's portrait in assembly

Amid a row over the removal of Jawaharlal Nehru's portrait from the Madhya Pradesh assembly, newly-elected speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said a committee of MLAs will be constituted to decide about the installation of pictures of "great leaders" in the house.

The Congress has been targeting the ruling BJP over the removal of the portrait of the country's first prime minister. The portrait was installed on the wall behind the speaker's chair before it was replaced with that of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, in July.

The issue was raised by Opposition leader Umang Singhar and other Congress MLAs in the assembly after proceedings began on Wednesday which saw governor Mangubhai Patel delivering the customary address. The first session of the 16th Madhya Pradesh assembly got underway on Monday, 18 December.

Singhar demanded that a portrait of Nehru be reinstalled in the House as he was a tall leader of the country and had made significant contributions to nation-building. He said a portrait of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel should also be put up in the assembly.

BJP MLA Kailash Vijaywargiya suggested it would be better if the speaker set up a committee of legislators to decide on the issue of putting up portraits of leaders inside the house and such issues are resolved based on its recommendations.