BJNY: Rahul Gandhi bats for caste census & representation

“Modi government is giving waivers to the industrialists but is not giving the same to farmers of the country," said Rahul Gandhi, addressing a large rally in Purnea, on today's Bihar leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"The government had brought three laws for the farmers to snatch their land. I have raised these points (in Parliament) but the media has been after me and the Congress," he added.

“I went to Bhatta Parsaul village in Uttar Pradesh a few years ago," said Gandhi, "and pointed out that the land of farmers was being captured by the government and given to the industrialists. Instead of talking against it, the media started accusing me.”

Earlier, Gandhi was seen in Araria district, where he visited a temple and also paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at a makeshift altar setup.